 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hydrogen valve leak, bad ethernet equipment causing issues ahead of Artemis I launch

  • Updated
  • 0
WAAY 31 and Artemis I

Technicians have left the launch pad after fixing a small leak affecting a hydrogen valve on Artemis I that threatened to delay the rocket's launch.

Unfortunately, a new problem has arisen: a lost radar signal that could affect liftoff.

Artemis I's current launch window is set to begin at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday and will only last until about 2:04 a.m. If forced to delay, it will be the fifth time the rocket's launch has been postponed.

NASA said bad ethernet equipment caused the lost radar signal. The agency expects it to take about 70 minutes to fix.

The leak was discovered as crews were flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage of the SLS rocket as part of launch procedures. Engineers paused the flow due to a small leak within the base of the mobile launcher.

Now that the leak is fixed, it's a matter of fixing the lost signal so Artemis I can finally make it into space.

WAAY 31 will update this story as new information is made available.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you