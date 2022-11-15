Hydrogen valve leak, bad ethernet equipment causing issues ahead of Artemis I launch

Technicians have left the launch pad after fixing a small leak affecting a hydrogen valve on Artemis I that threatened to delay the rocket's launch.
Unfortunately, a new problem has arisen: a lost radar signal that could affect liftoff.
Artemis I's current launch window is set to begin at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday and will only last until about 2:04 a.m. If forced to delay, it will be the fifth time the rocket's launch has been postponed.
NASA said bad ethernet equipment caused the lost radar signal. The agency expects it to take about 70 minutes to fix.
The leak was discovered as crews were flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage of the SLS rocket as part of launch procedures. Engineers paused the flow due to a small leak within the base of the mobile launcher.
Now that the leak is fixed, it's a matter of fixing the lost signal so Artemis I can finally make it into space.
WAAY 31 will update this story as new information is made available.
Range Safety Officer reported to NASA Test Director a problem with a bad ethernet switch and the Range is currently working to change it out and reverify it. Range reporting that it should take about 70 minutes to do that work.— NASA's Exploration Ground Systems (@NASAGroundSys) November 16, 2022
Red crew finished their work fixing the small #Artemis hydrogen leak. Team is now picking up from where they left off and is back on track. However, another issue just popped up. A lost radar signal put things at a no go for launch. Crews are working to fix that now. @WAAYTV— Alex Torres-Perez (@alexWAAY31) November 16, 2022