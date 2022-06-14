HVAC care tips from the experts at Ultimate Heating and Air

If you haven't already, now would be a great time to check your HVAC system as it works to keep your house cool.
HVAC care is very important and if your unit is not properly taken care of, that can cause issues and even worse possibly cause it to fail.
So WAAY 31's Brittany Harry went to the experts for some tips to hopefully help prevent that from possibly happening to you.
Brady Gleus is the owner of Ultimate Heating and Air in Brownsboro.
With the heat he says he and his team have been busy.
"We are swamped right now," Ultimate Heating and Air Owner Brady Gleus said. "It's hard to be able to keep up with all of the calls that we have currently. We're open 24/7, so we get a lot of calls at midnight, one , two o'clock in the morning we do service those hours."
Gleus and his crew say they are ready to help anytime, but there are some things you can do to help keep your HVAC system in pristine condition yourself.
Gleus says it's important to regularly check the pressure on your air conditioning system.
"In order for an air conditioning system to have proper pressure readings the outside coil has to be kept clean," Gleus said.
Another important step in caring for your HVAC unit, is checking its capacitor.
"This is probably one of the most common issues in the summer is capacitors can fail," Gleus said.
Gleus says filters need to be changed monthly too.
If you do not change your filter the evaporator coil that's inside of your air conditioning unit can get really dirty and clogged.
Gleus says ultimately effecting the way the unit will run and operate.
These are just some ways you can help maintain your HVAC system.
Ultimate Heating and Air has a list of preventative maintenance on their website.
