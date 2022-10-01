Husband and wife killed in Guntersville wreck

A husband and wife were killed in a Friday night crash in Guntersville.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called to the Stockton Causeway on U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville in reference to a wreck involving a motorcycle and car.
Both riders of the motorcycle were pronounced dead on scene.
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified them as 31-year-old Terrell Santana Glass and 31-year-old Candace Purser Glass, both husband and wife of Warrior, Alabama.
The crash is under investigation with assistance from the Guntersville Police Department