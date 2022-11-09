Hurricane Nicole's arrival means rain for North Alabama, but likely not enough to affect football

Wednesday night temperatures will fall quickly after an early sunset, with overnight low temperatures falling to near 50. Thursday and Friday bring high temperatures in the mid-70s and upper 60s, respectively.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm will be moving through the region from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. This is a result of excess moisture being pushed into our area from Hurricane Nicole. The heaviest rain will be for counties east of the Interstate 65 corridor and will end by lunchtime, meaning Friday night football should still be A-OK!
Along with Veterans Day, Friday brings increasing cloud cover at night ahead of a cold front which will impact the weekend and days following. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-50s, with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.
Hurricane Nicole Update
Hurricane Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 Hurricane on Wednesday evening, meaning it now has winds of 74 mph or greater. The storms will hit near West Palm Beach on Wednesday night.
Upon impact with land, Nicole will weaken to a post-tropical depression and no longer hold the hurricane title. The storm will track north and east, impacting Tampa and eventually Tallahassee in Florida before heading on its way through southern Georgia and into the Carolinas.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Wind: E 15-20 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunny and still warm. Highs in the mid-70s. Wind: E/NE 15-20 mph.