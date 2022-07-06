 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville's specialized Anti-Crime Team responsible for 157 felony arrests in 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Huntsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division

Within the Huntsville Police Department, there is a special group of officers focused on taking down organized crime. In 2021, the five-member Anti-Crime Team alone took 73 weapons off the streets, seized more than $275,000 worth of drugs and $112,000 in cash, and had 157 felony arrests, according to new data from the HPD.

ACT formed in late 2017 and is comprised of uniformed officers under the department's Criminal Investigations Division who work with the department’s North Alabama Multi-Agency Crime Center. The officers are focused on taking down the drug dealers and people responsible for large criminal enterprises operating within the Rocket City, as well as low-level drug-related complaints.

Sgt. Karl Kissich leads the team. He said they are dealing with some of the most dangerous individuals in the city on a daily basis.

Sgt. Karl Kissich leads the Anti-Crime Team, Huntsville Police 2022

Huntsville Police Sgt. Karl Kissich leads the city's Anti-Crime Team.

“The officers on the team aren’t tasked with answering calls for service, so they can spend their days locating fugitives and increasing the police department’s presence in various areas in the city,” Kissich said.

In 2020, the team became an attachment of the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force. The move made sense, Kissich said, because the two groups investigate criminals who commit similar crimes. HPD says their current drug-related case clearance rate is nearly 85% and credits the work of special operations units like ACT for this high clear rate.

ACT is able to work directly with federal agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Agency, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“We want to send a message to anyone who is committing crime in our city that we are paying attention,” Kissich said. “We want to make sure everyone feels safe in our community and those who want to break the law know they’re not welcome here in Huntsville.”

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council will host a meeting 5:30–7:30 p.m. July 12 in the Oakwood University Community Health Action Center, 1863 Sparkman Drive. There, ACT officers will present information about their activities and answer questions from the public.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you