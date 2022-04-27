Huntsville's proposed skybridge project would include major work along Pinhook Creek

Beyond the much talked about skybridge, a proposed massive infrastructure project would be a game-changer for the entire city according Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
The $62 million project is being called a pedestrian access and redevelopment corridor, cutting right through the heart of the city.
It includes the addition of a cable-suspended bridge accommodating pedestrians and bicyclists over Memorial Parkway. While that structure has stolen headlines, the other aspects of the project are equally transformative.
“The whole idea is you have an asset here, it is a diamond in the rough. It’s a lump of coal right now," Mayor Battle said Wednesday.
Battle took WAAY 31 cameras on a walking tour of the area and explained the discussions around this project started decades ago with a focus on flood mitigation and a way to reduce floodplains along the creek through downtown. City leaders taking note of river walk developments in places like San Antonio, Texas as inspiration. "We are not above stealing a good idea," Battle chuckled.
Under the current plan, a focus would be put on making the creek area more user friendly and addressing flooding and erosion challenges.
“The floodplain creates unusable land and prevents improvements to be made to existing structures within downtown,” Huntsville’s Director of Engineering Kathy Martin said in a recent city blog post. “It will provide a larger channel with usable recreation space to help reduce flood elevations and allow improvements to the downtown landscape, to include many added benefits of greenway and sidewalk connectivity and safety improvements as they relate to alternate modes of transportation within the area.”
Funding this massive project has been a challenge but the city has applied for a $25 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. If the grant is approved in August, Huntsville would commit more than $37 million to offset the remaining costs. They have been passed over before, but indications are the project stands a good chance of being picked this grant cycle.
“It's about connecting, all of these areas are seeing development," Battle said.
Under the plan, a wooden railroad bridge would be replaced with a concrete structure allowing for reliable freight corridors and the opening up the ability to add commercial traffic at some point on the rails.
If fully funded, it would also allow the city to create new parks, landscaping and hardscapes. Battle said new retaining walls would also stop erosion near the Von Braun Center.
Governor Kay Ivey and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville have previously expressed support for the plan.
“It will not only provide a lifeline to underserved areas, but it will also improve safety and offer a new and unique way for residents and visitors to explore our great city,” Battle added said.