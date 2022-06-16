Huntsville's Nick Dunlap impresses on back nine of US Open

Last summer at the USGA Junior Amateur Open Huntsville's Nick Dunlap clinched a spot in this year's US Open.
The 18-year-old from Huntsville was paired up with 2003 US Open champion Jim Furyk and Adam Hadwin.
Hadwin ended up being the 18-hole leader after shooting -4. Hadwin leading led to Nick Dunlap getting some national attention. Dunlap after shooting 6 over on his front nine, which included a double-bogey on the first hole, rebounded with an impressive back nine.
Dunlap birdied the 14th hole and posted 6 pars on the way to finishing his first-round +8. Dunlap is currently tied for 144th. Dunlap tees off with the same group tomorrow morning at 8:24.