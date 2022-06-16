 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Huntsville's Nick Dunlap impresses on back nine of US Open

Nick Dunlap

Last summer at the USGA Junior Amateur Open Huntsville's Nick Dunlap clinched a spot in this year's US Open.

The 18-year-old from Huntsville was paired up with 2003 US Open champion Jim Furyk and Adam Hadwin.

Hadwin ended up being the 18-hole leader after shooting -4. Hadwin leading led to Nick Dunlap getting some national attention. Dunlap after shooting 6 over on his front nine, which included a double-bogey on the first hole, rebounded with an impressive back nine.

Dunlap birdied the 14th hole and posted 6 pars on the way to finishing his first-round +8. Dunlap is currently tied for 144th. Dunlap tees off with the same group tomorrow morning at 8:24.

