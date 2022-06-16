Huntsville's Nick Dunlap impresses on back 9 of US Open

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Jackson,
northern Marshall, southern Madison, southeastern Limestone and
central Morgan Counties through 200 PM CDT...

At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Gurley to near Decatur. Movement was
southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Hartselle, Redstone Arsenal,
Priceville, Owens Cross Roads, Falkville, Grant and Gurley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 230 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Alabama.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Huntsville's Nick Dunlap impresses on back 9 of US Open

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Dunlap

Last summer at the USGA Junior Amateur Open, Huntsville's Nick Dunlap clinched a spot in this year's US Open.

The 18-year-old from Huntsville was paired up with 2003 US Open champion Jim Furyk and Adam Hadwin.

Hadwin ended up being the 18-hole leader after shooting -4. Hadwin leading led to Nick Dunlap getting some national attention. Dunlap, after shooting 6 over on his front nine, which included a double-bogey on the first hole, rebounded with an impressive back nine.

Dunlap birdied the 14th hole and posted 6 pars on the way to finishing his first-round +8. Dunlap is currently tied for 144th. Dunlap tees off with the same group 8:24 a.m. Friday.

Recommended for you