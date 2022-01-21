Breeze Airways, Huntsville's newest airline, buys new planes, plots expansion

Huntsville's newest airline is adding more seats and new planes in the new year.
WAAY 31 was first to report that Breeze Airways had been forced to cut back on one of their routes. Their Charleston route was nixed over the holidays, but that, too, is coming back next month.
The small startup airline is growing fast, with industry insiders saying the chance of even more flights added out of the Rocket City is a good bet.
Breeze will add new, larger planes on their Tampa and Charleston routes this spring.
“To be able to launch an airline in the middle of the pandemic, we are happy with how things have gone," said Breeze spokesperson Gareth Edmondson-Jones.
Edmondson-Jones is the face of this young airline with big dreams, and they have deep pockets. According to Breeze, investors are betting on the startup carrier in record numbers, allowing for the new growth, while other carriers face turbulent skies.
“We are introducing the new Airbus A220, which is a bigger plane with some more seats and also has a first class section in the front," Edmondson-Jones explained.
Breeze will have 15 A220-300s in service by the end of this year. The new planes will be used for longer haul flights, and the company is adding transcontinental service.
“There is lots of growth ahead. I cannot say specifically out of Huntsville, but we will be announcing the new routes within the next few weeks.”
When Breeze launched out of the Rocket City, they also flew to New Orleans, but decided to cut that route following a major storm that knocked out power there for weeks and after Covid's impact. It is not clear if that route will be relaunched in the future.
Breeze began service in May 2021 with an all-Embraer fleet and now has agreed to purchase 80 A220-300s, with one aircraft scheduled to be delivered each month for the next six and a half years.