Huntsville's Madelyn Yates signs with South Carolina

Madelyn Yates’ dreams came true Monday when she put pen to paper, signing to swim at the University of South Carolina.
“That’s always been my dream is to go to an SEC school and just be a part of that conference, since, obviously, it’s one of the best sports conferences and I’ll get to compete against my friends who are going to SEC schools, so that’ll be super cool. I’m really excited for that,” she said at the signing.
The Huntsville Panthers star said she felt at home on campus and that the team’s great culture made it an easy decision to sign with the Gamecocks.
Signing her letter of intent while surrounded by friends and family, Yates got a little emotional, thinking of the blood, sweat and tears that went into getting to this point.
“It almost brought me to tears. It was just surreal,” she said. “I just have been dreaming of this my whole life, and I didn’t know if it was gonna happen and then it did, so this has been crazy.”
Yates will serve as a sprinter for the Gamecocks, claiming her best events are the 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle.
“That’s what I love to do,” she said.