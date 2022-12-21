Huntsville's Kam White signs with Southern Illinois

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight Thursday night to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&