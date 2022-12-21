Huntsville's Kam White signs with Southern Illinois

Huntsville Panthers wide receiver Kam White has committed to continue his academic and athletic career at Southern Illinois University.
White signed his letter of intent to play for the Salukis at Huntsville High School on Wednesday morning.
“Just the coaches communicating with me. I had great bonding with the coaches and when I was up there it felt like home,” White said of his decision.
According to MaxPreps, White racked up 1,161 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his time with the Panthers.
Looking forward to playing at the next level, White said the most important thing is making his parents proud.