Huntsville's Joe Davis Stadium in middle of $28 million extreme makeover

  • Updated
  • 0
Joe Davis stadium construction

Tons of dirt and the shell of what was once Joe Davis stadium are still standing as the City of Huntsville transforms the old home of the Huntsville Stars baseball team into a new, square, playing field.

Huntsville approved a $27.7-million contract with Lee Builders to renovate Joe Davis Stadium last year.

The 14-month remodel will deliver a modern sports facility to accommodate high school football, lacrosse and soccer, plus city sports clinics and special events. Seating capacity will be reduced from 10,000 to 6,600 to allow for open terraces and better visibility for patrons.

The city has plans to host a minor league soccer team at the new venue.

WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel was invited to tour the construction site with city administrator John Hamilton for an update on how that project is coming along.

“We are in the first 30 to 45 days of a 14-month project," Hamilton explained Friday.

Joe Davis Stadium

Joe Davis — or what’s left of the structure built in 1985 — will be transformed into a brand-new stadium for local sports teams and possibly that minor league soccer team to use.

“We are really in the final stages of the deconstruction process before the construction starts in about a month or so," Hamilton said. “The first motivation was looking at how do we accommodate our own children trying to play football, because we have five high schools and only one high school football stadium right now."

The dirt work, drainage and and infrastructure portion of the project is well underway. The steel frame remains, but that too will look a lot different when the new Joe Davis Stadium is finally done. The 14-month remodel is on schedule for completion in time for spring play in 2023.

The stadium sits on the former site of the Huntsville airport. The last Huntsville Stars baseball game at Joe Davis was played seven years ago.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

