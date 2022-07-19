 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Huntsville's Javier Vaz selected in MLB Draft by Kansas City

Javier Vaz drafted

Huntsville native Javier Vaz was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the MLB Draft (Courtesy: Vanderbilt Baseball). 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt senior Javier Vaz was selected in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday afternoon.

Vaz is the fifth Commodore taken in this year’s draft alongside Kumar Rocker, Spencer Jones, Dominic Keegan and Chris McElvain.

A transfer from LSU Eunice, Vaz played the past two seasons at Vanderbilt. He hit .284 in 2022 with 14 doubles, five homers and a pair of triples while driving in 30 runs.

Vaz didn’t commit an error in the field in 50 appearances this season and stole 15 bases on 17 attempts.

As a junior in 2021, Vaz sparked Vanderbilt’s ninth-inning rally against Stanford in the College World Series. He worked a two-out walk before coming across to score the tying run.

He started off his senior campaign strong with his first home run as a Commodore in the opening series against Oklahoma State and his first grand slam at Hawaii on March 5.

He finished his senior season with just 16 strikeouts in 155 at-bats.

The draft continues through the 20th round on Tuesday.

