Wounded Huntsville police officer gets special hospital visit

Wounded Huntsville police officer Albert Morin gave two thumbs up as he got a visit from the city's police chief and three deputy chiefs Friday.
Huntsville police posted a picture of the visit on social media which said Morin wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Morin was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting where fellow officer Garrett Crumby was fatally wounded.
Morin joined Huntsville police nearly six years ago.
He was named the West Precinct's officer of the year in 2019.