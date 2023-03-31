 Skip to main content
Wounded Huntsville police officer gets special hospital visit

  • Updated
  • 0
Officer Albert Morin Hospital Visit

Huntsville's police chief and deputy chiefs visited wounded officer Albert Morin in the hospital

Wounded Huntsville police officer Albert Morin gave two thumbs up as he got a visit from the city's police chief and three deputy chiefs Friday.

Huntsville police posted a picture of the visit on social media which said Morin wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

Morin was critically wounded Tuesday in a shooting where fellow officer Garrett Crumby was fatally wounded.

Morin joined Huntsville police nearly six years ago. 

He was named the West Precinct's officer of the year in 2019. 

