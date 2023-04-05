Toyota Alabama announces $49 million plan for solar energy to power Huntsville plant

Toyota announced plans to power its North Alabama Engine Plant in Huntsville with electricity generated by the sun.
The clean energy push comes about through a power purchase agreement involving Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America Inc. to support a 168-acre, $49 million solar project.
The 30-megawatt solar-generated system will be located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park which surrounds the Toyota engine plant.
"By relying on the sun to power our operations, we will reduce our carbon footprint and create a model of environmental stewardship in North Alabama," said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama.
The solar project is expected to generate 62,000 megawatt hours annually and it is expected to reduce approximately 22,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year.
The solar facility is scheduled to begin generating solar energy in the summer of 2024.