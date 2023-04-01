Tornado Watch until 7:00 Saturday morning

A tornado watch was issued about midnight Saturday morning for parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
The watch is in effect until 7:00 AM.
You are urged to have multiple ways to get warnings as storms approach Alabama from the west.
Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.
Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.