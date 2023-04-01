 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 101 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
COWAN, CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tornado Watch until 7:00 Saturday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado watch

Tornado watch until 7:00AM Saturday

A tornado watch was issued about midnight Saturday morning for parts of Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.

The watch is in effect until 7:00 AM.

You are urged to have multiple ways to get warnings as storms approach Alabama from the west.

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during severe weather. Chief Meteorologist Taylor Kanost, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Grace Anello and forecaster Brylee Brown will provide you with the most accurate information on storms by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you