The history of Joe Davis Stadium

For nearly ten years, this stadium has been empty. Some called it an eyesore, an open space that only holds memories of a previous life. In order to fully understand the significance of Friday night, we need to remember the beginning.
“The city council approved to build this stadium in late August of 1984 and the stadium really raised the bar for other minor league stadiums,” said Dale Tafoya, author of "One Season in Rocket City".
“Most of the stadiums were very, very old and here's Huntsville with this brand new ballpark,” echoed Rick Davis, former director of broadcasting for the Huntsville Stars. “The players in professional baseball at that time called it the ‘Minor League Show’ and that's their way of saying this is the best stadium in minor league baseball."
This is Joe Davis Stadium. Named after the late, five-term mayor who fought hard to bring baseball back to North Alabama. "The Joe" as many would affectionately call it, was more than just baseball.
“It was new. It was actually a multipurpose stadium,” Davis continued. “It was designed so you could play football and other sports there. In fact, the first few years Alabama A&M played some of their home games there. Lots of high school football was played there.”
After finally getting the approval to build, crews spent the next 33.5 weeks bringing the field of dreams to life.
As the famous line goes, Huntsville proved, "If you build it, they will come".
“The first game, April 19, 1985, over 10,000 fans crammed that stadium and the Stars beat the Birmingham Barons 10 - 0,” said Tafoya.
That team played their hearts out.
“Jose Canseco hit a ball over the scoreboard in left center, and I think as they say, the rest is history,” said Davis.
Joe Davis Stadium would go on to be named the Crown Jewel of the Southern League.
Even more impressive, of the 22 players on the original roster, 13 spent time in Major Leagues - Jose Canseco, Tim Belcher, Stan Havier, Terry Steinbach to name a few.
However, construction wasn't easy. In fact, final touches came right down to the wire.
“They were literally hanging signs in the concourse the day of that opener. We opened the season that year on the road, the first 8 games were on the road,” recalled Davis.
A similar storyline to the start of this new era.
“I can't wait to see how this is accepted, I think we're going to be very successful. Huntsville typically surprises people when it comes to things like this and I think it's going to be a great success,” said Davis.
“Never underestimate how the city of Huntsville is going to embrace the sports team,” said Tafoya.
While we're all thrilled baseball found a new home at Toyota Field. It's soccer that will be the new heartbeat of this stadium among dozens of other events this facility is equipped and ready to host for years to come.