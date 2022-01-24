Superintendent monitoring Covid situation closely as Madison City students remain in classroom

While many school districts across North Alabama have transitioned to remote learning this week due to the rise in coronavirus cases, students at one of the area's largest districts still met in person Monday.
Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols said they are going to try to keep children in the classroom for as long as they safely can but going virtual is something they're prepared to do.
"One of the challenges is, people say to me, 'Well, let's go virtual and let this die down,'" Nichols said. "Well, we can't guarantee that when we send everyone home for virtual, 14,000 people will quarantine themselves."
Nichols told WAAY 31 he believes in-person learning is the best option for the students and teachers, and it's what the district will continue to do for now.
However, he recognizes it may have to change, and that change to virtual learning would be decided based on a number of factors.
"If we climbed up higher, you know 25 or 20, where we have bulk-out, that would be one thing to look at," he said. "Another thing would just be staffing. You know, there's certain areas of staffing that I said all along that could cause us to go there."
The situation is something Nichols said they are continuously monitoring. He said any changes made would be in the students' and staff's best interests.
"I get emails from parents. Some want to be virtual, some thank me that we're not virtual," he said. "... We're just watching this data every day and making decisions based on the information we get from our administrators and our school nurses."
Nichols said they did have a lot of teachers return today from quarantine or close-contact protocol, which contributed to them being able to be in-person Monday. Right now, a virtual day is planned for students on Friday to give staff time to catch up on work.