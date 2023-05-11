 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sparkman High School holds military signing ceremony

  • Updated
  • 0
Sparkman Military signing day

These seniors have chosen to serve in the military following graduation.(Source: Erin Coggins)

Four Sparkman High School students were celebrated in a military signing ceremony in the school's auditorium on Wednesday.

The following graduating seniors made a special commitment to serve and defend the public as a member of the United States Armed Forces.

  • Aliza Wix-Amaya signed with the U.S. Navy
  • Matthew Fulcher signed with the U.S. Army National Guard
  • Dylan Loshe will attend Auburn University on a ROTC scholarship
  • Lilli Judge will attend Auburn University on a ROTC scholarship.

WAAY 31 salutes our area seniors who are choosing to serve in the military following graduation.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you