Sparkman High School holds military signing ceremony

Four Sparkman High School students were celebrated in a military signing ceremony in the school's auditorium on Wednesday.
The following graduating seniors made a special commitment to serve and defend the public as a member of the United States Armed Forces.
- Aliza Wix-Amaya signed with the U.S. Navy
- Matthew Fulcher signed with the U.S. Army National Guard
- Dylan Loshe will attend Auburn University on a ROTC scholarship
- Lilli Judge will attend Auburn University on a ROTC scholarship.
WAAY 31 salutes our area seniors who are choosing to serve in the military following graduation.