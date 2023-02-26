 Skip to main content
Small fire reported at Baron Bluff building at Burritt on the Mountain

  • Updated
  • 0
FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says it was called to Burritt on the Mountain overnight Sunday for a reported fire.

Burritt on the Mountain CEO Leslie Ecklund said the small fire was in the Baron Bluff building.

“In the early morning hours of February 26th we experienced a small fire in the Baron Bluff building," Ecklund said. "Everyone is safe and no one was injured. All historic buildings and animals were unaffected and incurred no damage as a result of the fire. We are OPEN for Visitors in all areas of the park except the Baron Bluff building. Thank you for your community support and concern. We will be working to get Baron Bluff up and functional as soon as possible.”

WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville Fire & Rescue for more information regarding the fire.

We will update this story when we learn more.

