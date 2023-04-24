Maple Street Biscuit Company opening in Madison

Biscuit lovers of Madison rejoice! There’s a new baker in town.
Maple Street Biscuit Company, which describes itself as a unique restaurant serving scratch-made biscuits and never-boring biscuit sandwiches, officially opens its doors at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant, 8276 Highway 72 West, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week.
Fans of Food Network may already be familiar with the restaurant. The channel has featured the restaurant’s “The Squawking Goat” biscuit that includes chicken strips, goat cheese and sweet pepper jelly. Other options on the menu, which you can drool over in full here, include biscuits with classics like sausage and bacon as well as country fried steak and shiitake mushroom gravy.
According to a news release, Tuesday’s grand opening “will include giveaways and prizes, including $250 gift cards for the first 25 guests, and Coffee Club membership – that’s free coffee for the remainder of the year – for the first 100 guests. Craft coffee, brewed in small batches by Muletown Coffee Roasters in Columbia, Tennessee, and fresh orange juice, squeezed to order, will be flowing until close at 3 p.m.”