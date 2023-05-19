'It was electrifying': Rocky Coyle recalls opening night at Joe Davis Stadium in 1985

WAAY 31 caught up with one of the first men to ever play inside the Joe Davis Stadium 38 years ago to help walk us through what this soccer team must be feeling on such a historic night.
“That first night it was exciting, it was electrifying,” recalled former Huntsville Stars outfielder, Rocky Coyle. “We were excited because we looked up and it’s a packed house and people were lined up all over the place.”
April 19, 1985 was a night Coyle will never forget. Thousands of fans filled the new Joe Davis Stadium as the sporting world in Huntsville started a new chapter. A hard fought vision by its namesake, a man who loved his community.
“[Joe Davis] brought the community together and they built something that put a lot of good memories in people’s lives,” said Coyle.
The stadium was a state-of-the-art facility for its time.
“Joe Davis Stadium was featured in Sporting News, Baseball America – everybody was going nuts with this new stadium,” said Coyle. “This guy is building this stadium and Minor League Baseball can be profitable.”
This paved the way for stadium use beyond the game itself.
"Just a good spirit there. Acceptance and love, and that’s what Joe Davis means to me,” explained Coyle.
Nearly four decades later, it’s found a new life in soccer.
“That meant a lot to me, that it’s being used for the people to enjoy,” said Coyle.
For the Huntsville City Football Club and guys like Rocky Coyle on that original roster, it brings a once in a lifetime opportunity only few can ever explain.
“I know exactly how they feel,” expressed Coyle. “We felt the same way. This is a new birth for the stadium, so what they’re feeling is butterflies of excitement. They’re going to walk into the stadium and go ‘This is a really cool, great venue, can’t wait to play,’ [and] hopefully they’ll have a big house filled with people like we did. It’s just electrifying when they call your name out and you run out on the field.”
There is a clear feeling of love and support of a community who believes in them and what they can accomplish.