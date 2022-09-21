 Skip to main content
Huntsville's annual St. Jude Walk/Run set for Saturday

  • Updated
St. Jude Walk 1

Supporters of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital participate in the virtual 2021 St. Jude Walk/Run on Monday, September 27, 2021

Get ready to lace up your walking shoes and get walking to help cure childhood cancer.

Huntsville's annual St. Jude Walk/Run is this Saturday.

The event kicks off with opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, followed by the walk/run at 8 a.m.

The St. Jude Walk/Run is a family friendly event that unites people across the nation behind St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.

For details on how you can give or join them on their mission, click here.

St. Jude Walk 2

