Huntsville's annual St. Jude Walk/Run set for Saturday

Get ready to lace up your walking shoes and get walking to help cure childhood cancer.
Huntsville's annual St. Jude Walk/Run is this Saturday.
The event kicks off with opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. at HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, followed by the walk/run at 8 a.m.
The St. Jude Walk/Run is a family friendly event that unites people across the nation behind St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.
