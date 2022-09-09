Huntsville joggers run for change after Memphis runner kidnapped, killed

The kidnapping and murder of a Memphis jogger is changing how Huntsville runners go about their morning routines.
"I had never been scared to run before," Huntsville runner Madison Thomb said. "After this week, I was scared."
Thomb usually runs in Huntsville by herself. Not anymore.
"I've always felt comfortable just having my phone and pepper spray," Thomb said.
More than 100 runners gathered in Big Spring Park Friday morning to bring awareness and change to solo running with the hope nothing like what happened to Eliza Fletcher ever happens again.
"We should be able to get up in the morning and run or walk without the fear of bad things happening," Suzanne Swift said.
Swift is the co-coordinator of the run.
"She (Fletcher) represents all of us," Swift said.
The run started at 4:30 in the morning. Organizers say that was the perfect time to do it as Fletcher disappeared in those same pre-dawn hours one week ago.
"After what's happened, I don't think a lot of women feel comfortable running alone," Thomb said.
While unfortunate as to why Friday's run happened, Swift says the event can only do good.
"It's to honor, walk and recognize Eliza Fletcher and all the other women that have been brutally attacked, abducted, murdered or kidnapped," Swift said.
"For this to be something you have to worry about, it's really devastating," Thomb said.