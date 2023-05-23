HEMSI leaders want employees to know 'we appreciate them' during National EMS Week

It's National EMS week!
A week dedicated to acknowledging the important work Emergency Medical Services workers do every day.
All week HEMSI is showing extra special appreciation for it's employees who work every day to save lives in Madison County.
It all started in January of 1981 when HEMSI began operations.
They've been providing 24/7 care to people in Madison County ever since.
Currently, they're serving more than 370,000 people and averaging more than 65,000 calls a year.
WAAY 31's Brittany Harry rode along with Chief Operating Officer Dea Calce on Tuesday as he and other HEMSI EMTs, Advanced EMTs and Paramedics responded to several 911 calls in Huntsville.
One thing is for certain, none of them are the same.
"For me I got into EMS probably because it was a little bit exciting," HEMSI Chief Operating Officer Dea Calce said. "I think I stuck with it because I really liked what I was able to do for the patients that called 911."
Making a difference one call at a time.
HEMSI has more than 250 dedicated employees.
With it being National EMS Week, HEMSI leaders want their team to know they are appreciated for their hard work and dedication each day.
"The thing is we want them to know we appreciate it," HEMSI Community Relations Officer Don Webster said. Our call volume is up as our population has grown. We stay busy."
They're appreciated not only this week but all year.
If you're interested in a career with HEMSI, you can click here for more information.