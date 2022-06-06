Free summer meals for Huntsville City Schools students starts Monday

Huntsville City Schools will once again be offering free meals to students who need them during the summer months.
Students enrolled in summer learning programs can get breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday. The program runs from June 6 through June 30, closed June 20. Breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m. and lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. at the following schools:
- Academy for Academics & Arts Elementary and Middle Schools
- Chaffee Elementary and Middle Schools
- Columbia High School
- Grissom High School
- Huntsville High School
- Jemison High School
- McNair Jr. High School
- Lakewood Elementary School
- Lee/New Century High School
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School
- Providence Elementary School
- Ridgecrest Elementary School
- Rolling Hills Elementary School
- Sonnie Hereford Elementary School
- Whitesburg Elementary and Middle School
Children under the age of 18 regardless of enrollment status/location can get free breakfast and lunch as well Monday through Thursday. It is offered June 6 through July 14, closed June 20 and July 4.
Students can pick up meals at the Dr. Richard Showers Recreation Center Splash Pad from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or at the Brahan Springs Park Splash Pad from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
HCS says it continues to offer the program because the need demands it.
"We've served thousands and thousands of meals each summer," HCS Child Nutrition Program Director Henry Ward said. "It gives us a good opportunity to impact our community and help out our families that may have issues."