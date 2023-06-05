Comedy Show to Benefit Local Veterans Organization

Putting the "fun" in FUNdraiser, that's the goal of next week's comedy show in Huntsville.
"It is physically proven that if someone gives back to their community it makes them a happier person and this is just a great example of bringing back joy to our community, making sure everybody has a good time, what a great way to fundraise," explained Axient's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Patience Samson,"I know that we're going to pack the house, I hope we pack the house with this event. We hope that this is the first of many events that we do with Stand Up Live to give back to the community and a bunch of other nonprofits around the area, we're really really excited about this."
Axient and Stand Up Live are partnering for a night of laughs to benefit the North Alabama Veterans and Fraternal Organizations Coalition (NAVFOC). Some amazing up and coming comedians are set to take the stage on Thursday, June 15, to give back to local groups that assist our area's veterans. Get your tickets here.
"This particular organization we love because, they actually are a collaborative piece of the community that brings together other nonprofits, other veteran organizations and they make sure that everyone gets some love around the community," Samson said.
It's also a great way to network. About 25% of Axient employees are veterans.
"We also want to bring in more veterans into our organization," she echoed, "(So) We'll have some recruiters there at the event, our marketing team. We're just really excited to get Axient's name out there and get more people involved."
