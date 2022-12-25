Christmas crash damages house in Madison

An SUV crashed into a house in Madison Christmas night and caused significant damage but no serious injuries.
An SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house.
HEMSI checked the driver but no one had to be transported to the hospital.
The homeowner was eating Christmas dinner when a loud boom from the crash startled them.
"Wow, wow, it's materialistic so long as we are ok, we got insurance and it will cover it," said homeowner Warnie Stokes. "But other than that I'm fine, we're fine."
A tow truck had to be called out to pull the SUV from the damaged house.