Buckhorn High School hosts Military Signing Day

Buckhorn High School held a Military Signing Day for six of its JROTC senior cadets on Thursday. The Navy, Army and National Guard were represented.
"Today is a great day at Buckhorn High School and, more importantly, a great day for the United States Military and the United States of America," Buckhorn High School Senior Army Instructor Lt. Col. (Ret) Dominic Stewart said during opening remarks.
Similar to college or athletic signing days, Thursday morning's event allowed the students to announce their military plans in front of their peers and family members. Five of them took their oaths of enlistment.
"(So) today was a very important day. We got to recognize a lot of kids that chose to join the military and be a part of something that's way bigger than themselves," said SFC Ronnie Curtis with the Huntsville Army Recruiting Station.
JROTC Senior cadet Julian Jacobs was presented a $200,000 ROTC scholarship from the U.S Navy. Jacobs will attend Texas A & M University in the fall to study engineering.
Congratulations to all of these seniors.