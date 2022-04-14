 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 16.0 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Buckhorn High School hosts Military Signing Day

  • Updated
  • 0
Buckhorn HS Military Signing Day

5 seniors took the oath of enlistment, 1 senior awarded ROTC scholarship 

Buckhorn High School held a Military Signing Day for six of its JROTC senior cadets on Thursday. The Navy, Army and National Guard were represented.

"Today is a great day at Buckhorn High School and, more importantly, a great day for the United States Military and the United States of America," Buckhorn High School Senior Army Instructor Lt. Col. (Ret) Dominic Stewart said during opening remarks.

Similar to college or athletic signing days, Thursday morning's event allowed the students to announce their military plans in front of their peers and family members. Five of them took their oaths of enlistment.

"(So) today was a very important day. We got to recognize a lot of kids that chose to join the military and be a part of something that's way bigger than themselves," said SFC Ronnie Curtis with the Huntsville Army Recruiting Station.

JROTC Senior cadet Julian Jacobs was presented a $200,000 ROTC scholarship from the U.S Navy. Jacobs will attend Texas A & M University in the fall to study engineering.

Congratulations to all of these seniors.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you