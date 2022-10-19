Breeze Airways announces new, non-stop flight from Huntsville to Orlando

Non-stop service from Huntsville to Orlando, Florida has been added to the list of flights offered by Breeze Airways at HSV.
Huntsville International Airport made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning.
Service begins March 2, 2023.
Huntsville International Airport is very excited to announce that Breeze Airways will be offering non-stop flights to Orlando, FL beginning on March 2nd! #FlyHSV #FlyBreeze pic.twitter.com/XrYyLI1Igm— Huntsville International Airport (@FlyHSV) October 19, 2022