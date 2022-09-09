Alabama Original: Rock-it City Bonspiel

A Huntsville group is sweeping away stereotypes of sports in the south.
The Rocket City Curling Club is picking up steam, one sweep of the broom at a time.
This week, they did it through the third annual Rock-it City Bonspiel.
"It's one of the major curling events of the southeast," Rocket City Curling Club member Brice Russ said.
The event brought some extra pomp and circumstance to the Huntsville Ice Sports Center.
Bagpipes, drummers and 28 teams from 15 states.
Nashville's Peachtree Curling Association walked away with the top prize.
But beyond the trophies and bagpipes, the clubs are really all about getting new curlers onto the ice.
"We've always got folks coming out, trying it out and enjoying it," Russ said.
Shuffling the feet and sweeping the ice only lasts so long, but a Canadian sport in the South means relationships built to last.
"It's almost as much about seeing friends as it is playing the game," Charleston, SC Curling Club member Dustin Hesse said.
Learn to curl with the Rocket City Curling Club by clicking HERE.
To see all of Luke's past 'Alabama Originals,' click HERE.
If you have an idea for a feature, email lhajdasz@waaytv.com.