Huntsville women's civic group to celebrate 5-year anniversary on Saturday

A local nonprofit is celebrating five years in Huntsville in grand style this weekend.
United Women of Color works to empower the lives of women, girls and the community by addressing educational gaps and civic engagement.
The organization now serves as a grassroots model across the state.
"It's amazing and it's an honor and I am humbled by it. This was me walking out my passion with a few other women who also saw a need,” said United Women of Color Founder Angela Curry.
The "United and EmpowHERed" anniversary event is this Saturday, August 26th, which is also Women’s Equality Day. It will be held at the Bevill Center on the campus of UAH in room 267.
It is from 9-11a.m. and it is free.
Curry says to dress comfortably as there is a 2.5-mile walk afterwards to symbolize Opal Lee’s walk for freedom. Lee is considered the grandmother of Juneteenth.
To register for the event, click HERE.