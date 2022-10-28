Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others

One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community.
Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life.
"It all started over one pill, and it grew from there. It was all I ever wanted to do for the rest of my life, until I was miserable enough to do something about it," said Laura.
She said addiction can take over every part of your life, until it's all you have left.
"By the end, before I got sober, I had no family... I had burned all bridges," she said.
Laura shares her story of addiction and recovery with a blunt truth that many people try to hide.
"It really just boils down to the fact that I was tired of waiting on my drug dealer all the time. I was, what I like to say, sick and tired of being sick and tired. And I was just done," she said.
Laura finally got help, and she has been sober for the past eight years. She said, "You know, I have children and they get excited whenever I get to celebrate my sober time."
Now, she is using her past to help others. "Today I have a chance to make up for that by helping other people," said Laura.
As a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community, Laura helps people in Huntsville find resources to get the help they need. "For me, it just shows me over and over again that there is hope."
Partnership for a Drug Free community is hosting a medication take-back event on October 29th from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Since 2010, more than 30,000 pounds of medications have been collected.
People can get rid of any outdated or unwanted medications at these three locations:
- Huntsville Public Safety Complex, 815 Wheeler Ave.
- Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road
- CVS — Meridianville at 12275 U.S. 231