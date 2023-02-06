Huntsville woman loses her businesses and home in Saturday morning fire

A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire on Saturday.
Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto.
Perez lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal.
"She opened up the salon," said Arelis Rodriguez, Perez's daughter. "A couple years back, she was able to finally achieve her dream of opening a Puerto Rican restaurant."
The fire and its destruction devastated the entire family.
"It's taken her so long to build this and build her whole life here," said Rodriguez. "Within minutes, everything was just in flames."
A few employees of Perez also lived with her and the fire destroyed some of their dreams as well.
"They've now lost their savings that they had at home," said Rodriguez. "They lost all of their things, their belongings, they had been saving so that they could get an apartment."
Rodriguez said the community immediately offered their support to her entire family, something she said she is grateful for.
To help her mom and the co-workers who lived with her, Rodriguez started a GoFundMe to assist them with all of their needs.
The Huntsville Fire Department said the fire's cause is still under investigation.