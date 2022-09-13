Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument

A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show.
A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
According to Huntsville Police, it wasn't the first time the couple got involved in a violent domestic dispute.
In November 2020, Inez Fuqua was arrested on several charges after an incident near Bridge Street Town Centre in which police said she fired 14 shots at Christopher Fuqua but failed to hit him with any of the bullets.
Inez Fuqua has remained free on $75,000 bond since April 11, 2021, the day after her arrest for murder.