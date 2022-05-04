Huntsville woman indicted on federal drug, health care fraud charges

A Huntsville woman has been indicted on several federal charges related to the illegal distribution of opioids.
Schara Monique Davis, 46, has been charged with conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit health care fraud, and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Francene Aretha Gayle, 48, of Orlando, Florida, was indicted on the same charges.
Authorities say the pair operated three medical clinics in Athens, Killen and Huntsville between 2015 and March 2020. Davis was the business manager and Gayle the only physician.
The clinics billed insurers for millions of dollars in patient office visits that Gayle supposedly conducted, but Gayle was allegedly absent from the clinics and other staff conducted patients visits instead, according to a new release.
During these visits, patients regularly received opioid prescriptions that Gayle allegedly pre-signed.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J.B. Ward of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.