Huntsville woman goes to court over $10 downtown parking app ticket error

UPDATE: Shortly after this story was published, Katie Rigoni said she received an email from a city employee who said the ticket was issued by mistake and they have asked for the ticket to be canceled.
ORIGINAL:
A Huntsville woman says she plans on fighting a $10 parking ticket that she claims is bogus. She's also worried other people are getting fined, too, even after they pay for on-street parking.
Katie Rigoni contacted WAAY 31 after she came back to her van following a museum visit with her children to find a ticket on her windshield. However, Rigoni has a copy of the receipt that shows she had paid for her downtown parking spot using the city’s Passport Parking app on her phone.
Feeding the meters to park downtown isn’t new, as the city launched the remote pay meter technology in 2019. But as more parking meters have been added in recent months, more people are downloading the app to pay, and some people are running into problems.
“A lot of people cannot take off of work to fight (the ticket)," Rigoni told WAAY 31 on Tuesday. "They usually just pay. But I work from home, so I have the time to figure out what went wrong, and I'm going to fight this thing."
Rigoni has the receipt from her purchase for parking on Gates Street and said she picked the metered spot because the parking deck where she typically parks is being replaced.
“I talked to the magistrate (worker). She said that they have people in there all the time with the same complaint," Rigoni explained.
Quisha Bryant, Huntsville's director of parking and public transit, said when they do receive complaints about tickets, it usually ends up being a mistake on the end of the person parking.
“We looked into one ticket last year where the person accidentally entered their license plate number into the app incorrectly," Bryant said.
But in Rigoni's case, the receipt shows her information was entered correctly.
"How much money is the city making off of tickets that are not legally written?" Rigoni asked.
Bryant explained the city contracts with a third-party vendor to manage the app and parking. The vendor charges a 35-cent fee for each purchase and also collects a portion of the parking revenue.
“We’re not making very much money off of $15 tickets," Bryant said. "The technology that we’re using is very much done as a convenience for our parkers.”
Bryant said parkers can contact the parking and public transit department directly, and they will review a ticket before it ends up on the court calendar.
Rigoni said when she contacted the city originally about the ticket, she was told she needed to deal with the app, but since she could not get anyone on the phone, she went to the court and now has a court date in April to fight her ticket.