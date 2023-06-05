Huntsville woman dead, 2 injured following two-vehicle wreck

A Huntsville woman has passed following a two-vehicle crash about 6:32 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Kimberly L. Holloway, 48, was critically injured when the 1998 Lincoln Continental that she was driving collided head-on with a 2022 Ford F-250.
ALEA says Holloway was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken to Huntsville Hospital.
Holloway later succumbed to injuries at the hospital and was pronounced dead.
Two people in the Ford, a 55-year-old male and 58-year-old female from Toney, Alabama, were also injured and transported to Athens Hospital.
The wreck occurred on Alabama 251 near the 15 mile marker in Limestone County, approximately one mile south of Ardmore.