Huntsville woman continuing efforts to help Ukraine, as invasion hits a year

The past year has been hard for Anya Kuklis of Huntsville to watch.
Kuklis has lived in the United States for 13 years, but she grew up in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which has been a major center of attention across the world since last February.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit the one-year mark on Friday and each day has been tough for Kuklis.
"It's really upsetting, because in that time, you didn't even know if your family would survive," said Kuklis.
Since the start of the invasion, The New York Times reported more than 100,000 Ukrainians have been killed or wounded in action. At least 30,000 civilians have been killed.
Watching the news everyday gave Kuklis an idea on how she could help her home.
"We [are] trying to sell our Ukrainian food," said Kuklis. "To help those people and hospitals as well too."
Kuklis said all of the proceeds from the sales goes towards providing items for Ukraine.
"Using that kind of money to ship some items to Ukraine from the United States," said Kuklis." "Sending money to buy food and medicine that people needed in Ukraine."
As the invasion continues, Kuklis said she will not stop trying to provide aid to Ukraine until Russia leaves.
Kuklis said she plans on participating in a rally Sunday at Big Spring Park in Huntsville to support Ukraine's 365 days of fighting for freedom.
She also has put together multiple bake sales up until April.
- Feb. 25 at Monte Sano United Methodist, 601 Monte Sano Blvd., Huntsville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- March 4 at Willowbrook at Madison, 446 Jeff Road, Huntsville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- March 18 at Unity of Huntsville Church, 1328 Governors Drive SE, Huntsville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- March 25 at Fernbridge Clubhouse, 121 Fernbridge Road, Madison, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- April 8 at Willowbrook at Madison, 446 Jeff Road, Huntsville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- April 15 at Unity of Huntsville Church, 1328 Governors Drive SE, Huntsville, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- April 22 at Fernbridge Clubhouse, 121 Fernbridge Road, Madison, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Kuklis also created a Facebook page for North Alabamans to support Ukraine.