Huntsville woman continuing efforts to help Ukraine, 1 year after Russian invasion

The past year has been hard for Anya Kuklis of Huntsville to watch.
Kuklis has lived in the United States for 13 years, but she grew up in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which has been a major center of international attention since last February.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine hit the one-year mark Friday. Each day of that year has been tough for Kuklis.
"It's really upsetting, because in that time, you didn't even know if your family would survive," said Kuklis.
The New York Times reports more than 100,000 Ukrainians have been killed or wounded in action since the start of the invasion. At least 30,000 civilians have been killed.
Watching the news every day gave Kuklis an idea on how she could help her home.
"We (are) trying to sell our Ukrainian food," said Kuklis, "to help those people and hospitals as well, too."
Kuklis said all of the proceeds from the sales help provide items for Ukraine.
"Using that kind of money to ship some items to Ukraine from the United States, sending money to buy food and medicine that people needed in Ukraine," she explained.
As the invasion continues, Kuklis said she will not stop trying to provide aid to Ukraine until Russia leaves.
She plans on participating in a rally Sunday at Big Spring Park in Huntsville to support Ukraine's 365 days of fighting for freedom.
She also has put together multiple bake sales. Each of the following will take place on a Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Feb. 25 at Monte Sano United Methodist, 601 Monte Sano Blvd., Huntsville
- March 4 at Willowbrook at Madison, 446 Jeff Road, Huntsville
- March 18 at Unity of Huntsville Church, 1328 Governors Drive SE, Huntsville
- March 25 at Fernbridge Clubhouse, 121 Fernbridge Road, Madison
- April 8 at Willowbrook at Madison, 446 Jeff Road, Huntsville
- April 15 at Unity of Huntsville Church, 1328 Governors Drive SE, Huntsville
- April 22 at Fernbridge Clubhouse, 121 Fernbridge Road, Madison
Kuklis also created a Facebook page for North Alabamians who want to support Ukraine.