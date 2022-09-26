 Skip to main content
Huntsville woman charged with murder after domestic-related shooting

Shirley Ann Logan mug

A Huntsville woman has been charged with murder and domestic violence, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Shirley Ann Logan, 59, was arrested Sunday night after police responded to a death investigation call in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive at 5:39 p.m.

Officers found Anthony Wilson, 45, shot and killed. Investigators believe the incident was domestic-related and a verbal altercation led to the shooting. 

Shirley Ann Logan was booked into Madison County Jail on $80,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

