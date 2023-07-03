Huntsville will host Tuskegee Alumni Southeastern Regional Conference

Be prepared to see a flood of crimson and gold in North Alabama soon. Huntsville was selected for the 64th annual Tuskegee Alumni Southeastern Regional Conference.
This year is special because it is the first conference in four years and organizers promise it will be the best one yet.
This year's theme is, “Celebrating our Tuskegee Treasures and Investing in the Future of One Tuskegee.”
"We're getting ready. The countdown has already started and we are almost at a 0 for blastoff. We want all of our alumni to come on out," said Darlene Minniefield, TU Alumni Southeastern Regional Director.
There will be workshops, activities and a gala featuring prominent speakers, such as:
Mrs. Ellery Brown, the mom of Supreme Court Justice Katanji Brown Jackson
Chokwe Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi
Dr. Rolundus Rice, COO of Tuskegee University
Dr. Kris Erskine, The Movement Fellowship Church
"One of the things we think people will take away from this is a new level of energy associated with the university. How we can be more supportive of the university and how we can get more students to attend,” said Riley Henderson, TU Alumni Southeastern Regional Member.
There will be a special presentation to honor alumna Mrs. Sylvia Scott who is 102 years old.
The conference is scheduled for July 20-23rd at the Embassy Suites in downtown Huntsville. You need to act fast, ticket sales end on July 6th.
For more information on the conference and to purchase tickets, click HERE.