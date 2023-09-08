Huntsville welcomes new CEO of Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau

A new face is taking over the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison County Commission Chairman Mac McCutcheon appointed Jennifer Moore as the new chief executive officer, and she previously held the role of vice president for the organization.
Moore says she learned a lot under the former CEO and hopes to continue bringing tourists to the Rocket City.
"Our CEO has been there for 45 years and has done an amazing job promoting in our area, and I'm looking forward to taking on that role and hoping that I can do anywhere near a good job as she has done," said Moore.
Moore will start her new position the following Monday.