Huntsville Welcomes NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals for 2026

HUNTSVILLE, AL – The top collegiate women’s golfers in the country will take their first step toward the national championship at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Hampton Cove in Huntsville as the facility will host the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals on May 11-13, 2026.
It is the first time the facility will host an NCAA postseason championship, continuing Huntsville’s growth as a golf destination, building off the successes of The Huntsville Championship and the AJGA Huntsville Junior Championship.
“We are proud to have the NCAA women’s golf regionals coming to Huntsville and showcasing the beautiful facility at Hampton Cove,” said Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau President & CEO Judy Ryals. “The word is getting out about Huntsville being a great destination to not only live and work, but also to play.”
The NCAA regionals extends Huntsville run of hosting major Division I championship events that started with the NCAA cross country East Regional in 2021. The women’s golf championship is projected to bring in nearly 1,000 room nights with an estimated economic impact of more than $790,000.
“It is an honor for us to host the NCAA Women’s Golf Regionals and we look forward to providing a first-class championship experience in Huntsville,” said Mark Russell, executive director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. “NCAA events have proven to be an economic impact driver for our community in addition to providing great sports entertainment.”
The Highlands Course at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Hampton Cove will be where the 54-hole competition takes place to send the top four teams and top two individuals on to the national championship.
“We are excited to bring the top women’s golfers in the NCAA to our facility and create a championship experience for all of the participants and fans coming for the event,” said Steve Mack, general manager at Hampton Cove. “The Highlands Course will provide a great test for the teams and those that advance will truly have earned their spot in the national championship.
The bid submitted by the team in Huntsville is assisted by two NCAA host institutions – the University of North Alabama and Jacksonville State University.
