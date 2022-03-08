Huntsville veteran trailblazed path for women in military

Tuesday is International Women's Day, and WAAY31 wants to recognize the many inspirational women who have served our country.
Huntsville has one of the largest female veteran populations in the state, with women making up more than 13% of our local veterans compared to the statewide average of 9 percent.
It is incredible to see that high percentage rate considering no more than 50 years ago, women only made up one percent of all military personnel.
"The thing about at that time, there were no women in West Point, no women in service academies, no women in ROTC. So joining the military was a little bit different," says Paulette Risher, the CEO of 'Still Serving Veterans'.
When you walk into her office, you are surrounded by 30 years of Risher's military memorabilia.
"Women are in positions today that wouldn't have even been possible or conceived of a generation ago," she says.
Those positions are now possible thanks to the doors Risher helped open. She was in the first group of women to attend branch basic school back in 1972.
"It took us a couple of weeks and then all of a sudden we began to understand that people were looking at us, to either fail or succeed, and we were committed to succeed," she says.
Risher did more than just succeed, she excelled and quickly moved up in ranks.
"I was the first woman to have served as a general officer in U.S. Special Operations Command. Once they got over this, 'she's not only a social experiment she really knows what she's doing', it was a great tour!" says Risher with a laugh.
Today, women make up about 15 percent of the military. However, they still don't get recognized the same way.
Risher recalls an encounter where a stranger mistook her license plate for her husband's. "He says, 'Oh your husband was in the military' and I say 'Yes sir he was. He was a Vietnam veteran and he paid very dearly for his service, but that's not his car tag and that's not his car!' And you could tell there's no malice there, he just didn't think the little gray haired lady is a veteran," says Risher.
That is the main complaint she receives from her female counterparts.
"To be not recognized for that service, that's a big deal," explains Risher.
Now, she helps recognize and serve the thousands of female and male veterans in our community, as the CEO of 'Still Serving Veterans'.
"I always said that my life was dedicated to defending the nation and taking care of the troops. Defending the nation is somebody else's job, but taking care of the troops I can still do," she says.
Risher spent a total of 34 years in both active and reserve military service. She says it is inspiring to see how the female military population has grown and changed over those years.
She has been the CEO of 'Still Serving Veterans' for the past three years. The local nonprofit is aimed at helping veterans find jobs in the community after their military service, and adjust to life back home.