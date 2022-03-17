Huntsville Veteran’s Memorial fountain filled with soap, bubbles in possible prank

The Veteran’s Memorial fountain in Huntsville should be doubly clean after being filled with soap and bubbles as a possible prank, then getting a full cleaning and flushing by city employees.
The City said crews with its General Services department were cleaning and flushing the fountain out Thursday to remove any chemicals that may have been left behind by the suds. In a statement, the City said the soap might have been intended as a Spring Break prank, but it’s a prank they hope doesn’t happen again.
“If there are any other energetic folks out there looking for a reason to use a bottle of soap in a more productive manner, Green Team has a list of projects across the City and welcomes their help,” the statement reads.
The City said security teams will be reviewing surveillance footage from the Memorial to determine what happened to the fountain and who might be responsible.