 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late this afternoon to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.0
feet by late this afternoon and evening, and then fall slip
back below flood stage after Midnight.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 03/02/2021.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville Veteran’s Memorial fountain filled with soap, bubbles in possible prank

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterans Memorial Fountain

The fountain at the Veteran's Memorial in Huntsville was filled with soap Thursday in a possible prank.

 Courtesy: Huntsville Parks & Rec

The Veteran’s Memorial fountain in Huntsville should be doubly clean after being filled with soap and bubbles as a possible prank, then getting a full cleaning and flushing by city employees.

The City said crews with its General Services department were cleaning and flushing the fountain out Thursday to remove any chemicals that may have been left behind by the suds. In a statement, the City said the soap might have been intended as a Spring Break prank, but it’s a prank they hope doesn’t happen again.

“If there are any other energetic folks out there looking for a reason to use a bottle of soap in a more productive manner, Green Team has a list of projects across the City and welcomes their help,” the statement reads.

The City said security teams will be reviewing surveillance footage from the Memorial to determine what happened to the fountain and who might be responsible.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com