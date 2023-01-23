Huntsville VA Clinic to host PACT Act Awareness Open House

Navigating the PACT Act can be overwhelming, that's why the leadership with the Birmingham VA want to help you understand this historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures. The Birmingham VA estimates that nearly 75,000 Veterans in Northern and parts of Central Alabama could apply.
The Huntsville Veterans Clinic, part of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, will host a PACT Act Awareness Open House, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Huntsville Veterans Clinic, 500 Markaview Road NW, Huntsville, AL 35805.
The event will include VA staff present to help Veterans apply for benefits, explain toxic exposure screenings, enroll in VA health care, and more.
Facebook Live remarks will broadcast at 10 a.m. here.