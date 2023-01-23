 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM TUESDAY TO 3 PM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 mph or greater
expected. Gusts to around 50 mph possible in the higher
elevations.

* WHERE...All of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Huntsville VA Clinic to host PACT Act Awareness Open House

  • Updated
  • 0
PACT ACT OPEN HOUSE

Source: Birmingham VA Medical Center

Navigating the PACT Act can be overwhelming, that's why the leadership with the Birmingham VA want to help you understand this historic new law that will help VA deliver care and benefits to millions of veterans, and survivors, affected by burn pits and other toxic exposures. The Birmingham VA estimates that nearly 75,000 Veterans in Northern and parts of Central Alabama could apply.

The Huntsville Veterans Clinic, part of the Birmingham VA Health Care System, will host a PACT Act Awareness Open House, January 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Huntsville Veterans Clinic, 500 Markaview Road NW, Huntsville, AL 35805.

The event will include VA staff present to help Veterans apply for benefits, explain toxic exposure screenings, enroll in VA health care, and more.

Facebook Live remarks will broadcast at 10 a.m. here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you