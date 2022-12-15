 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Huntsville VA clinic spreads Christmas cheer

  • Updated
  • 0
HSV VA

Members of the prosthetics team gather for a group photo by their "A Christmas Story"-themed door, which won the annual holiday door-decorating contest at the Huntsville VA Clinic.

Lots of holiday cheer fills the halls at the Huntsville VA Outpatient Clinic.

On Wednesday, the clinic competed in their annual holiday door-decorating competition. Winners received coveted bragging rights for the year.

The employees at the Huntsville clinic, as well as those in the Shoals and Guntersville, always go above and beyond for veterans and their families as they navigate their healthcare.

HSV VA

The prosthetics team at the Huntsville VA Clinic won this year's holiday door-decorating contest with their "A Christmas Story" theme.

Here's who won this year:

  • 1st Place: Prosthetics with their "A Christmas Story" theme
  • 2nd Place: Audiology with a 3D, interactive tree that played the songs of each military branch
  • 3rd Place: The Covid Team with the nose and testing swab
  • 4th Place: Women's Health with their snow-woman
  • 5th Place: Radiology with the Grinch

On Thursday, the Birmingham VA clinic held an open house in Birmingham to help veterans navigate the PACT Act. A similar event will take place at the VA Clinic in Huntsville after the new year. WAAY 31 will pass along further details once they are released.

HSV VA

The audiology team at the Huntsville VA Clinic decorated their door with a 3D, interactive Christmas tree that plays the songs of each military branch.
HSV VA

The Covid-19 team at the Huntsville VA Clinic decorated their door with a large nose and testing swab. 
HSV VA

The women's health team at the Huntsville VA Clinic decorated their door with a snow-woman, complete with red hat, lipstick and scarf.
HSV VA

The Grinch appears on a door decorated by the Huntsville VA Clinic's radiology team.

