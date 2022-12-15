Huntsville VA clinic spreads Christmas cheer

Lots of holiday cheer fills the halls at the Huntsville VA Outpatient Clinic.
On Wednesday, the clinic competed in their annual holiday door-decorating competition. Winners received coveted bragging rights for the year.
The employees at the Huntsville clinic, as well as those in the Shoals and Guntersville, always go above and beyond for veterans and their families as they navigate their healthcare.
Here's who won this year:
- 1st Place: Prosthetics with their "A Christmas Story" theme
- 2nd Place: Audiology with a 3D, interactive tree that played the songs of each military branch
- 3rd Place: The Covid Team with the nose and testing swab
- 4th Place: Women's Health with their snow-woman
- 5th Place: Radiology with the Grinch
On Thursday, the Birmingham VA clinic held an open house in Birmingham to help veterans navigate the PACT Act. A similar event will take place at the VA Clinic in Huntsville after the new year. WAAY 31 will pass along further details once they are released.