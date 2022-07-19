Huntsville Utility prices on the rise this summer

TVA says to prepare for your electric bill to increase by as much as 20 dollars a month this summer.
Utility bills are rising across the nation and here in North Alabama.
TVA and Huntsville Utilities announced that due to rising fuel costs, adjustments for July and august will be made on your bills.
A representative at Huntsville Utilities says they purchase electricity from the TVA and each month the fuel cost can fluctuate.
Due to matters like short supply and global issues, the cost to develop the raw materials that generate electricity have increased.
Scott fielder with TVA says natural gas prices are at a 14 year high meaning the cost of generating electricity is going up.
TVA has a fuel cost adjustment which has been factored into utility bills since 2011, however their monthly fuel cost adjustment for August is the highest it has ever been since 2011.
Fielder says TVA has a diversified generating portfolio and they're using every tool in the toolbox to increase things like nuclear generation and efficiency hydro generation and efficiency and solar resources to lower the impact of fuel.
He says about 60% of the electricity they generate is carbon free and not effected by these fuel prices.
"While this is something that we are seeing across the board in the utility industry in the nation, the good news is TVA is less impacted than other utilities because of the amount of renewable energy we use," says Fielder.
Here are some things you can do to not only decrease how much energy you're using, but also keep that bill as low as possible.
- Close any curtains you may have on the south side of your home to keep heat reflected out of the home.
- Grill outside if you can. Using the stove and oven generates a lot of heat inside forcing your AC to run harder.
- Turning your thermostat up a degree or two can save you money on your power bill.
- Huntsville Utilities recommends keeping it at 78 degrees.
Laranda Turner, a Huntsville Utilities customer says these price increases have impacted her so much, she has to ask herself what can she go without just to get by.
"You’re working to just keep up," said Turner.
Huntsville Utilities prices are expected to increase by 8% over the next couple of months. In addition to the already 40 year high inflation numbers.
Financially, Turner, a single mother must find yet another way to adjust.
"We have to have utilities. If we don’t have utilities, my gosh we won’t survive. So, with me I have to curtail a lot of my spending as far as when it comes to regular items like household items that I need or items for my daughter. I really have to think of can she hold off two more weeks or three more weeks," said Turner.
Turner says its so expensive to live now a days, she just needs the bleeding to stop.
When do you stop always hitting the consumer, hitting the consumer, hitting the consumer and start hitting the big heads and let them see what we have to continuously go through every single day? Maybe then these people will start having compassion for the citizens," said Turner.