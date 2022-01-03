Huntsville utility crews battling scattered outages due to winter storm

Huntsville Utility crews spent all day Monday working to fix thousands of power outages caused by the winter storm.
Unlike other mass outages, this time, they faced a situation in which outages were scattered all throughout the city, leaving crews spread thin, trying to knock them out one by one as quickly as they could while staying safe.
Downed trees were primarily what crews saw, and they were just one of the reasons it took a little bit of time to fix the issues. The spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities, Joe Gehrdes, said the good thing is that they dealt with snow and not ice, which would've made things worse.
However, he said, winter storm events like the most recent one pose a greater challenge, and this week's event is likely solely to blame for the outages Monday.
"The thing with thunderstorms is ... the events aren't lingering," Gehrdes said. "With a wintery event like this, we're stuck with the events until it warms up. That's what we need the most right now, is for that sun to come out and start melting this snow. That will help the crews to work faster as well."
If you need to report an outage in Huntsville, you can call 256-535-4448. Athens residents can call 256-232-1440.